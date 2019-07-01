Book published with motorists' donations sells 1,000 copies online

Meshack Mathe Bevhula took to the streets of Vosloorus to plead for donations to help him self-publish a book. Just over a year later, he is thrilled to have sold 1,000 copies..

The novel, Drowning In Own Tears, is selling for $10 on Amazon.

The 29-year-old, from Giyani in Limpopo, said he was overwhelmed by the support he'd received from donors and readers who were prepared to take a chance on him.

"When I was writing the book, I had a vision and a dream that my book sells, to see people buying it and give nice reviews. It is really a dream come true," he told TimesLIVE on Monday.

Bevhula said several publishers had either turned him down or wanted him to write in a particular style, which informed his decision to stand on a street corner with a placard as a way of raising the funds to self-publish.

"Entering the market as a young, first-time writer was difficult because I think a lot of publishers prefer people who write in a particular way, or authors who have previously written books and that way are guaranteed to make money."

"I was hurt that no one wanted to publish my work but I was also determined to get my story published in a way that suited me. I decided to stand by the robots and ask for help, and that's where I found my publisher," said the business administration graduate.