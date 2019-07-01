'Condoms are free, pads should be too' campaign raises thousands

A project by the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University's student representative council (SRC) to provide free sanitary pads has sparked conversation and raised thousands of rands in pledges.

The SRC's #CondomsAreFreePadsShouldBeToo campaign was shared across social media at the weekend amid calls for pads to be distributed on campus in the way condoms are.

The campaign started on Monday, its aim being to ensure the dignity of women is protected.