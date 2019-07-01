South Africa

Cop wounded, three killed in foiled Mpumalanga cash-in-transit heist

01 July 2019 - 13:41 By Iavan Pijoos
Three cash-in-transit robbery suspects were shot dead after a car chase in Mpumalanga on Monday.
Three cash-in-transit robbery suspects were shot dead after a car chase in Mpumalanga on Monday.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A police officer was wounded and three suspects were shot dead during a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Monday.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said police responded to the heist at a post office following an intelligence operation.

He said a group of armed robbers ambushed the cash van and held security guards at gunpoint, but then police pounced, leading to a high-speed chase and shootout. Three suspects were killed and a police officer was wounded.

Naidoo said an unknown number of suspects fled the scene in a Toyota Hilux and a silver Mercedes Benz after forcing motorists to stop and hijacking them.

The Toyota Hilux was later found abandoned near Hazyview.

Some of the stolen money was recovered, along with two pistols, the Hilux, a Ford Ranger and Toyota Fortuner. The vehicles were fitted with false registration plates.

Police notified the department of health to be on the lookout for a wounded suspect who may seek medical attention.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead and a second was wounded during a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Boschfontein, Mpumalanga, last week.

Suspect shot dead in foiled cash-in-transit heist in Mpumalanga

One man was shot dead and a second was wounded during a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Boschfontein, Mpumalanga, police said on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Security guard injured in attempted Krugersdorp cash heist

A security guard was shot in the arm during an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on Monday evening.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Police launch manhunt after bloody Woodmead heist South Africa
  2. Advocate failed to go to work 'because she didn't know office address' News
  3. Soaring murders propel Cape Town towards top of 'most dangerous city' list South Africa
  4. Magician shoots assistant in head in magic trick gone wrong South Africa
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa backs China on Huawei News

Latest Videos

'Thugs' beat up wounded man at Rosettenville hospital
From recipes to loose shoe laces: Tito Mboweni and Vladimir Putin Twitter post ...
X