Durban teen in serious condition after being mauled by two pit bulls
01 July 2019 - 14:38
Paramedics treated a 13-year-old girl in Asherville, Durban, after she was attacked by two pit bulls on Monday.
Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said paramedics were currently on scene at the corner of Stanley Copley Drive and Crocus Road near the Asherville Library, where it was believed two pit bulls attacked the teen.
"A 13-year-old girl was walking up the road when two pit bulls attacked her. She sustained serious injuries and needed advanced life support intervention to stabilise her before being rushed to to a nearby hospital.
"SAPS is on scene where one of the dogs has been killed. The second dog has fled the scene."
He said the scene was still active.