Strong wind raises the roof at opening of National Arts Festival

Sections of the Settlers Monument roof were on Monday blown off by strong winds in Makhanda, where the National Arts Festival is running.

Sheeting fell down the equivalent of some six storeys and landed alongside the Sundowner Concert stage in the centre of the large building, apparently due to the force of the winds.

No injuries were reported but the sheeting came loose just minutes into an annual media briefing where festival CEO Tony Lankester was welcoming and introducing journalists to festival stakeholders.

A Herald journalist who was at the scene heard a large bang as the sheeting cascaded to the floor below, leaving a large gap in the ceiling.

The Sundowner Concert stage is where there are daily performances attended by large crowds at 5pm.

Lankester immediately ran to the scene while security officials cordoned off the area.

Lankester was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story.

