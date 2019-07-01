WATCH | Bride rides recycler's trolley to wedding after finding love while homeless

Jenny Hanley was living on the streets, recycling to survive and turning other peoples' junk into "something pretty", when she met her husband and her life was transformed in much the same way.

Hanley, 48, married Alf Biddulph, 61, on June 21 after a five-month whirlwind romance in Brakpan, a mining town east of Johannesburg.

To honour Jenny's passion for recycling, "trash to treasure" was the theme for their wedding.

Jenny arrived at the home affairs department on the back of a recycling trolley.

Her white wedding dress was accentuated with black rubbish bags and her bouquet was made of recycled newspaper flowers. Granddaughter Nevaeh, dressed in black rubbish bags, was her flower girl.

TimesLIVE visited the couple at their marital home, just a few blocks from the road where Jenny used to sleep.