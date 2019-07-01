South Africa

WATCH | Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway

01 July 2019 - 09:10 By Iavan Pijoos

A motorist who clocked more than 300km/h on a Johannesburg highway will face the "full might of the law" should he be traced, Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) said on Monday.

The video of the motorist clocking 322km/h on the R21 outside Kempton Park went viral on social media on Sunday.

It was shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee. It was still unclear when the video was taken, but the time on the car's screen shows it was just after 4pm.

Abramjee wrote in the tweet: "Video as received: R21 JHB. This madness must be stopped!"

In the video, the car, believed to be a Nissan GTR, picks up speed from 175km/h and, within seconds, does more than 240km/h while driving towards OR Tambo International Airport.

Image: Screengrab of video

A few seconds later, a seemingly speeding bike approaches the screen.

"Let him go [biker] and then you fetch him," a man in the passenger seat tells the driver of the car.

While passing Emperors Palace, the biker puts his head down and accelerates past the car.

The motorist chases the biker and passes him, while clocking 301km/h.

He clocks 322km/h, before slowing down.

A man, who is heard laughing, says: "This thing cleans up. F****n white powder pappa. Hell, this thing is quick.

"You just need to scheme your breaks," the man tells the driver, before the video ends.

EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendant Wilfred Kgasago said: "We can't condone such behaviour. There is going to be an horrific accident," adding that the department had a high-speed unit to deal with speedsters.

He said when a driver who clocks more than 200km/h is arrested, metro police recommend to the SAPS that the motorist is not granted bail until the court appearance.

"We don't tolerate this. Even 200km/h is a bit hectic. How do you do 300km/h?"

