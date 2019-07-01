WATCH | Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway

A motorist who clocked more than 300km/h on a Johannesburg highway will face the "full might of the law" should he be traced, Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) said on Monday.

The video of the motorist clocking 322km/h on the R21 outside Kempton Park went viral on social media on Sunday.

It was shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee. It was still unclear when the video was taken, but the time on the car's screen shows it was just after 4pm.

Abramjee wrote in the tweet: "Video as received: R21 JHB. This madness must be stopped!"

In the video, the car, believed to be a Nissan GTR, picks up speed from 175km/h and, within seconds, does more than 240km/h while driving towards OR Tambo International Airport.