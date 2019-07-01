South Africa

Woman dead, boyfriend injured as gunmen attack couple watching TV

01 July 2019 - 13:26 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Police have launched a manhunt for two men after a couple was attacked while watching TV at their Uitenhage home.
Police have launched a manhunt for two men after a couple was attacked while watching TV at their Uitenhage home.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A woman was killed and her boyfriend wounded when they were attacked at her home in the Eastern Cape on Sunday night.

The Uitenhage couple was watching television at about 10.30pm when two men knocked at their door.

The boyfriend opened the door and the two men, one armed with a firearm, entered and started shooting at the couple, said police spokesperson Sgt Nkohli Majola. The two men immediately fled.

Jaydene Plaatjies, 24, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

Her 27-year-old boyfriend was taken to hospital. 

"Detectives are following leads that could lead to the arrest of the two men. At this stage, it is unknown whether the suspects used a getaway vehicle. We are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station," said Majola.

MORE

Manhunt for gunmen who assaulted and robbed elderly couple in Alicedale

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed and assaulted an elderly couple at their home in Alicedale in the Eastern Cape on Thursday night.
News
2 weeks ago

KZN paramedic robbed at gunpoint while treating patient

A KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services paramedic was held at gunpoint and robbed while attending to a patient in Phoenix, north of Durban on ...
News
4 days ago

'My family could have lost their provider' - Tembisa man fears for his life after brazen robbery

Collins Mashamaite fears for his life after he was robbed of R25,000 in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, last week - and he is worried the robbers ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Police launch manhunt after bloody Woodmead heist South Africa
  2. Advocate failed to go to work 'because she didn't know office address' News
  3. Soaring murders propel Cape Town towards top of 'most dangerous city' list South Africa
  4. Magician shoots assistant in head in magic trick gone wrong South Africa
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa backs China on Huawei News

Latest Videos

'Thugs' beat up wounded man at Rosettenville hospital
From recipes to loose shoe laces: Tito Mboweni and Vladimir Putin Twitter post ...

Related articles

  1. Manhunt for gunmen who assaulted and robbed elderly couple in Alicedale South Africa
X