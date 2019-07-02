South Africa

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde granted leave to appeal conviction and sentence

02 July 2019 - 09:32 By Karyn Maughan
Jason Rohde with his legal team at the Western Cape High Court.
Jason Rohde with his legal team at the Western Cape High Court.
Image: Esa Alexander

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde has been granted leave to appeal both his conviction and sentence by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). 

Rohde was sentenced to an effective 20 years in February for killing his wife Susan and defeating the ends of justice by staging her suicide at the Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch three years ago.

Rohde was denied the right to challenge his murder conviction and sentence by the Western Cape High Court in April.

"I am of the view that the applicant has not satisfied this court that he has a reasonable chance of success," judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe said.

Rohde's lawyers then petitioned the SCA, which on Tuesday granted him the right to appeal. 

This is a developing story. 

MORE

Wife-killer Jason Rohde's lawyer appeals 'illogical' guilty verdict

Former real estate executive Jason Rohde, now serving a lengthy sentence for killing his wife Susan, has made another bid for freedom.
News
3 months ago

WATCH | Rohde’s icy reaction as he is sentenced

The only hint of wife killer Jason Rohde’s former life as the high-flying chief executive of a property empire, was the smart suit he wore during his ...
News
4 months ago

Jason Rohde sentence puts spotlight on femicide in SA

Prosecutors hope that the 20-year prison sentence meted out to wife-killer Jason Rohde will serve as a deterrent to those considering killing their ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Magician shoots assistant in head in magic trick gone wrong South Africa
  2. WATCH | Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway South Africa
  3. Advocate failed to go to work 'because she didn't know office address' News
  4. WATCH | Three thugs assault patient at South Rand hospital after security ... South Africa
  5. Soaring murders propel Cape Town towards top of 'most dangerous city' list South Africa

Latest Videos

Sho Madjozi welcomed home after BET Award win
'Thugs' beat up wounded man at Rosettenville hospital
X