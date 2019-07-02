Heart attack fells dad of slain 9-year-old Miguel Louw

Less than two weeks before Miguel Louw's family planned to pay tribute to him, the nine-year-old boy's father died on Tuesday morning.

The murdered boy's aunt, Tasneem dos Santos, told TimesLIVE that 48-year-old Kirk Louw complained of chest pains early on Tuesday morning.

He died of a heart attack before he could arrive at hospital.

"We are devastated and shocked," she said.

Dos Santos said the family had been planning Miguel's one-year memorial, which was scheduled to take place on July 17.

"We were busy planning to remember Miguel and no one expected his dad to die. It was sudden.

"Miguel's mother, Raylene, and his sister Mikayla are doing really bad. They are finished," she said.

Miguel went missing on July 17 last year.

The 43-year-old man accused of killing Miguel had an argument with the boy's mother before he allegedly kidnapped him.

That is according to an indictment presented in the Durban Magistrate's Court in April when Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim appeared on murder and kidnapping charges.

"As a result the accused decided to kill the deceased in order to exact revenge on the deceased's mother," states the indictment.