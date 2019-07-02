Joburg's emergency workers to get panic buttons and police escorts

Panic buttons and police escorts are being rolled out to protect emergency workers in Johannesburg, after an ambulance crew and fire fighters came under attack in a spate of recent criminal acts.

Michael Sun, the member of the mayoral committee for public safety, said the department has activated a contingency plan to deal with attacks on its firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

Members of the Jabulani fire station were attacked in the early hours of Monday, he said.

An ambulance crew was also attacked in Cosmo City at the weekend, leading to a temporary withdrawal of the ambulance services to the area.

Sun described the Cosmo City attack: "When the crew arrived at the scene and attempted to provide medical treatment to the injured person, the ambulance crew was confronted by a mob.

"The patient was allegedly injured as a result of a mob justice assault. The mob turned on the EMS ambulance crew when they saw the crew trying to 'rescue' the injured person whom they regard as the suspect.