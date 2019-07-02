Johannesburg man dies in attempt to chase cellphone thief

What was supposed to be a night out with friends at a bar in Fourways, Johannesburg, over the weekend, has turned into a murder investigation.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said a man and his friends were waiting for a lift outside a bar at the Pineslopes shopping centre on Saturday evening. Masondo said an unknown man approached the group and grabbed one of their cellphones. The man fled and jumped into a white Nissan Almera.

The victim, whom TimesLIVE has been asked not to identify out of respect for the family, gave chase.

He also got into the car in an attempt to retrieve the cellphone.

The alleged mugger(s) sped off on Witkoppen Road with the victim in the car.

Masondo said the friends gave chase.

The man was pushed out of the moving car on Witkoppen Road.

"It appears the victim sustained a head injury and he died on the scene."

A colleague of the man has put out an appeal on a community Facebook page, asking potential witnesses of the incident to contact him.

"The family are pleading to please assist us with any information you may have."

According to the 32-year-old's Facebook page, he is a father of a young child.

"I’ll never apologise for putting my family first," one of his post reads. His page is also flooded with pictures of his family.