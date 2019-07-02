South Africa

Man reunited with prosthetic leg after boat capsizes along KZN coast

02 July 2019 - 15:19 By Suthentira Govender
NSRI members were called to assist with the rescue of four men whose boat capsized on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Tuesday.
Image: NSRI

A man who lost his prosthetic leg after a boat he was on capsized along the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Tuesday was lucky to be reunited with it.

The man, along with three others, was rescued by lifeguards in the region of Glenmore Beach, Munster.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the four men were examined but no injuries were detected.

"One of the men lost his prosthetic leg during the incident."

Lambinon, however, said the prosthesis was recovered from the shoreline and returned to him.

"Their capsized boat washed onto rocks on the shoreline and arrangements will be made for the boat to be recovered," he said.

