Meet Rhodes' first black woman deputy vice chancellor

Dr Mabokang Monnapula-Mapesela has been appointed as Rhodes university's first black woman deputy vice chancellor.

Monnapula-Mapesela replaces Dr Chrissie Boughey who retired at the end of June after serving at the institution for 20 years.

Monnapula-Mapesela was the Dean of Academic Development and Support at the Central University of Technology (CUT) in Bloemfontein, Free State.

She also served as the senior director for the Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching.

She held these positions for 10 years.

Monnapula-Mapesela had also previously worked as an associate professor at the University of the Free State (UFS), where she held several other academic positions over a period of nine years.

She was also a visiting professor in the executive directorate in the Education Administration Programme at Seton Hall University in New Jersey.

Vice Chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela, described Monnapula-Mapesela as an “outstanding and highly accomplished academic".

“We are deeply grateful and very proud to have her as a key member of the senior management team in her role. We look forward with anticipation to her contribution," Mabizela said.

Monnapula-Mapesela holds a PhD in higher education studies and a Masters degree in education from UFS. She also completed a post-graduate diploma in higher education at Rhodes.

Monnapula-Mapesela also has two undergraduate degrees, one in education and another in science from the universities of the Orange Free State and Lesotho.