South Africa

Red Ants business licence suspended after Alexandra demolitions

02 July 2019 - 16:56 By ERNEST MABUZA
Members of the Red Ants. The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority has suspended the business registration of the company following the demolition of unlawful structures in Alexandra township in May.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) on Tuesday announced it had suspended the business registration of Red Ant Security Relocation and Eviction Services.

Last month, PSiRA announced it was investigating the alleged callous demolitions by the company, commonly known as the "Red Ants", which led to the apparent disregard for the human rights of the dwellers of Alexandra on May 29.

It also announced last month it intended to suspend the business registration of the company, pending representations from the company on why it should not be suspended from operating.

At the time, the Red Ants said they only became involved in the demolition of the structures in Alexandra on May 31 after being appointed by the City of Johannesburg to, among other things, counter land invasions, assist in relocating and the demolition of unlawful structures.

PSiRA said on Tuesday it had received representations from the Red Ants.

"After thoroughly considering all submitted representations, the authority resolved to suspend the business’ registration. Accordingly, the company’s attorneys have been duly notified of our decision," PSiRA said.

PSiRA said the suspension meant that once suspended, a security service provider may not render any service unless prior written consent from the authority was obtained.

"In terms of Section 30 of the (Private Security Industry ) Act, a security service provider is entitled to appeal against a suspension to the minister of police", PSiRA CEO Manabela Chauke said.

