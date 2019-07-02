Taps are dry but compassion flows in Mpumalanga towns

The 2km walk to fetch water from a tank in the centre of Sundra is the easy part of 81-year-old Amon Maseko’s journey. It is the journey back, heaving four 20-litre containers on a wheelbarrow, that is back-breaking.

Maseko’s desperate need for water is echoed by the residents of the Victor Khanye local municipality in Mpumalanga, where non-payment of their water bill to Rand Water has led to a drastic reduction in supply.



