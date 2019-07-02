South Africa

Taxis, cars burnt as 45-minute shootout rocks KZN taxi rank

02 July 2019 - 07:18 By ERNEST MABUZA
One of the taxis which was burnt out at the Mandeni taxi rank on Monday night.
Image: Dylan Meyrick

A 45-minute shootout at a KwaZulu-Natal taxi rank on Monday night left four taxis and two cars burnt.

The incident took place at Mandeni, north of Durban, and was apparently between rival taxi security companies.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, no injuries were reported.

Police were not immediately available for comment on Monday night.

There were unconfirmed reports on Tuesday morning that the rank had been closed in the wake of the shooting.

