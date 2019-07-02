Taxis, cars burnt as 45-minute shootout rocks KZN taxi rank

A 45-minute shootout at a KwaZulu-Natal taxi rank on Monday night left four taxis and two cars burnt.

The incident took place at Mandeni, north of Durban, and was apparently between rival taxi security companies.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, no injuries were reported.

Police were not immediately available for comment on Monday night.

There were unconfirmed reports on Tuesday morning that the rank had been closed in the wake of the shooting.