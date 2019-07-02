The latest on EFF cap garage attack: Here's what you need to know so far

A week after a video of a man attacking pastor Ron Rambebu, allegedly for wearing an EFF cap, went viral, the alleged attacker appeared in court.

Johannes Bothma appeared in the the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday where he sat face-to-face with Rambebu for the first time since the attack.

According to SowetanLIVE, Rambebu stared at Bothma during proceedings, as the State requested that the court case be postponed to allow them to obtain a statement from a witness.

This was granted and the matter was postponed to July 18 to allow for further investigation and to allow the state to obtain a copy of CCTV footage.

Speaking to the publication outside court, Rambebu said he was "a bit angry and traumatised" but was glad the matter was now in the hands of the law.

Here's what you need to know about the case so far:

The attack

TimesLIVE reported that Rambebu said he was attacked by a man at an Engen garage in Horizon Park, in Roodepoort on the West Rand.

He said he went to the garage, which is not far from his home, for fuel. While at the garage, he noticed a Mustang, but there was no one in the car.

"After I finished, I paid and started driving. The next thing, I just felt punches coming through my window. At first, I thought I was being hijacked or something was falling on top of me, and I stopped," said Rambebu.

CCTV

According to Rambebu, when he went into the garage to get the CCTV footage and to ask the petrol attendants what had happened, he was told that Bothma allegedly said something about his EFF cap and called him the k-word.

Handing over

Bothma handed himself in at the Roodepoort police station on June 28 after CCTV footage of the incident went viral and witnesses began identifying him.

He was charged with crimen injuria and assault and later released on R2,000 bail.

EFF condemns attack

In a statement, the EFF said it condemned the alleged "cruel" attack and called on police to arrest the perpetrators, insisting that the matter be heard in court as soon as possible.

"The EFF Gauteng condemn the cruel attack on Rob Rambebu by two racist white men in Roodepoort.

"In a democratic dispensation, everyone is allowed their freedom of association. It can’t be correct that if white racists attack our members without provocation, we must remain silent."

First court appearance

On Monday, Bothma appeared at the Roodepoort Magistrates’ Court and during the court proceedings, the State requested a postponement for further investigations.

According to a SowetanLIVE , the postponement was granted and Bothma will be back in court on July 18.