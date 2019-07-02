Train derails on Springs-Daveyton line

A train derailed at Angelo station at about 4.20am on Tuesday, Metrorail Gauteng confirmed.

No injuries have been reported.

"Springs-Johannesburg and Daveyton-Johannesburg trains are affected as both lines remain closed until the relevant department conducts an assessment and declares the line safe," said Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng.

Train safety has been in the spotlight for some time. In March, 16 people were injured when a train derailed at Elandsfontein station in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. In January, four people died and 620 other commuters were injured when a train en route to Pretoria station hit the back of another train heading to Belle Ombre station.