South Africa

Train derails on Springs-Daveyton line

02 July 2019 - 07:07 By timeslive
No injuries occurred in the derailment on July 2 2019
No injuries occurred in the derailment on July 2 2019
Image: Michelle van Reenan

A train derailed at Angelo station at about 4.20am on Tuesday, Metrorail Gauteng confirmed.

No injuries have been reported.

"Springs-Johannesburg and Daveyton-Johannesburg trains are affected as both lines remain closed until the relevant department conducts an assessment and declares the line safe," said Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng.

Train safety has been in the spotlight for some time. In March, 16 people were injured when a train derailed at Elandsfontein station in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. In January, four people died and 620 other commuters were injured when a train en route to Pretoria station hit the back of another train heading to Belle Ombre station.

MORE

Fikile Mbalula wants a 'war room' and daily reports in Prasa turnaround plan

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula wants daily reports to get the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) back on track.
Politics
5 days ago

WATCH | Mbalula promises action after his Cape train ride fails to reach its destination

New transport minister Fikile Mbalula has re-dubbed himself the man to fix our problems - including the Western Cape’s troubled rail service. On ...
Politics
6 days ago

Cable theft grounds Pretoria trains

Cable theft grounded trains in the north of Pretoria on Thursday morning.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Magician shoots assistant in head in magic trick gone wrong South Africa
  2. WATCH | Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway South Africa
  3. Advocate failed to go to work 'because she didn't know office address' News
  4. WATCH | Three thugs assault patient at South Rand hospital after security ... South Africa
  5. Soaring murders propel Cape Town towards top of 'most dangerous city' list South Africa

Latest Videos

Sho Madjozi welcomed home after BET Award win
'Thugs' beat up wounded man at Rosettenville hospital
X