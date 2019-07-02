South Africa

What is the main reason for SA gay men staying closeted?

02 July 2019 - 08:00 By Sipokazi Fokazi
New research has revealed that even though many gay men prefer to receive sexual health messages at home, parent-child discussions about sexual identity remain complicated.
New research has revealed that even though many gay men prefer to receive sexual health messages at home, parent-child discussions about sexual identity remain complicated.
Image: Pexels

For years, Andile Mkhize kept his sexual orientation a secret because of the fear of being discriminated against. But it was the anxiety of being rejected by his parents, devout Christians, that made him stay in the closet even longer.

The 28-year-old accountant admits his struggle to freely discuss his sexuality – including his sexual health – with his family contributed to his two-year battle with depression.

Most read

  1. Magician shoots assistant in head in magic trick gone wrong South Africa
  2. WATCH | Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway South Africa
  3. Advocate failed to go to work 'because she didn't know office address' News
  4. WATCH | Three thugs assault patient at South Rand hospital after security ... South Africa
  5. Soaring murders propel Cape Town towards top of 'most dangerous city' list South Africa

Latest Videos

Sho Madjozi welcomed home after BET Award win
'Thugs' beat up wounded man at Rosettenville hospital
X