What is the main reason for SA gay men staying closeted?
02 July 2019 - 08:00
For years, Andile Mkhize kept his sexual orientation a secret because of the fear of being discriminated against. But it was the anxiety of being rejected by his parents, devout Christians, that made him stay in the closet even longer.
The 28-year-old accountant admits his struggle to freely discuss his sexuality – including his sexual health – with his family contributed to his two-year battle with depression.
