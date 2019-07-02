Woolworths accused of 'copying' local sock design, opens inquiry

A year after admitting there were striking similarities between Ubuntu Baba’s baby carriers and its own, Woolworths is again facing controversy, this time over sock designs.

Sexy Socks founder Dave Hutchison wrote in a Facebook post on Monday evening that some of their and other “small” sock brands' designs had allegedly been copied.

“Today [Monday] I walked into Woolworths and saw my socks. Only, they weren’t my socks. It was just my design, altered ever so slightly, with a minor colour change. It was one of our original, iconic, designs from the really early days, and one that was a top seller for years.

"These were even made from bamboo. And it was on sale for a price well below what I can afford to offer. That’s what you can offer when you manufacture in China,” he wrote.

Woolworths said in response to a query that the complaint was being investigated.

Spokesperson Kirsten Hewett told TimesLIVE on Tuesday: “We take allegations of IP [intellectual property] infringement very seriously. We are investigating this issue and will [provide] feedback as soon as possible.”