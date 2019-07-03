Medical aids slated for not knowing racial demographics of doctors

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hauled medical aids over the coals on Wednesday after they admitted they do not know the racial demographics of the healthcare practitioners on their networks.

"Understanding our historical context, South Africans were segregated along racial lines. If you want to transform the industry, you still have to ascertain how many people are benefiting from our network.

"How many practitioners? How many females? How many black, coloured, Indian people are there in our network?" SAHRC Gauteng manager Buang Jones inquired.

He was speaking during the commission's preliminary inquiry into alleged racial profiling of healthcare practitioners on Wednesday in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

This was after Discovery Health CEO Jonathan Broomberg said during their submissions to the SAHRC they have no demographic breakdown of the roughly 35,000 healthcare practitioners on their healthcare network.