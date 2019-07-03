Rape of eight-month-old baby in Cape Town 'sickening'

Police have confirmed that an eight-month-old baby was allegedly raped at Bonteheuwel over the weekend in Cape Town.

The baby was allegedly left in the care of her grandmother when the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, according to police spokesperson Cpt FC van Wyk.

"My level of nausea far outweighs my disgust at this case," City of Cape Town ward councillor Angus McKenzie said in a post on Facebook.

"Our communities have lost absolute respect for themselves when an eight-month-old baby is so violently assaulted."

McKenzie said he was in tears when a family member graphically explained to him what had happened.

"While heartbreaking and sickening combined, as a community we've yet another opportunity to stand together and unite against this evil that besets us.

"I am shattered but remain hopeful that this incident will not only unite our community but also give this baby the future she deserves," McKenzie wrote.

Van Wyk said a rape case had been opened: "Our detectives are following up on all leads."

He said no arrests had yet been made.