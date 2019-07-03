South Africa

Rape of eight-month-old baby in Cape Town 'sickening'

03 July 2019 - 14:16 By Iavan Pijoos
It was alleged that the baby was left in the care of her grandmother when the incident happened.
It was alleged that the baby was left in the care of her grandmother when the incident happened.
Image: 123RF/Sfpater

Police have confirmed that an eight-month-old baby was allegedly raped at Bonteheuwel over the weekend in Cape Town.

The baby was allegedly left in the care of her grandmother when the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, according to police spokesperson Cpt FC van Wyk.

"My level of nausea far outweighs my disgust at this case," City of Cape Town ward councillor Angus McKenzie said in a post on Facebook.

"Our communities have lost absolute respect for themselves when an eight-month-old baby is so violently assaulted."

McKenzie said he was in tears when a family member graphically explained to him what had happened.

"While heartbreaking and sickening combined, as a community we've yet another opportunity to stand together and unite against this evil that besets us.

"I am shattered but remain hopeful that this incident will not only unite our community but also give this baby the future she deserves," McKenzie wrote.

Van Wyk said a rape case had been opened: "Our detectives are following up on all leads."

He said no arrests had yet been made.

MORE

Child preyed on by 'serial rapist neighbour' to undergo hysterectomy

An 11-year-old girl will have to undergo a hysterectomy after allegedly being repeatedly raped by a neighbour in Port Elizabeth.
News
1 day ago

Eastern Cape man arrested for raping and sexually assaulting underage girls

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting four underage girls in Kwazakele, Eastern Cape, police said on Friday.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Magician shoots assistant in head in magic trick gone wrong South Africa
  2. WATCH | Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three thugs assault patient at South Rand hospital after security ... South Africa
  4. Redi Tlhabi denies she's the reason step-daughter Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' is a ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Durban teen in serious condition after being mauled by two pit bulls South Africa

Latest Videos

Pythons & chill: Girl watches cartoons covered in snakes
Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery
X