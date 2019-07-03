To forgive or not? Radio callers debate Angelo Agrizzi k-word apology

South Africans were on Wednesday asked by a caller to a radio station to forgive state capture whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi for his racial slurs, but not all agreed.

The request was made while the former Bosasa COO was being interviewed on Radio 702's breakfast show by host Bongani Bingwa.

"Bongani, give that man a Bells. After all the threats he received, he still continues to spill the beans," the caller, Aubrey, said.

He referred to Agrizzi as the prodigal son in The Bible.

"He has done wrong, but he has asked for forgiveness from us. Let's forgive him and let us not see colour."

Another caller did not agree: "I don't get it. Why is he [Aubrey] giving him Bells. You cannot give the man a Bells who calls us black people the k-word.

"What would satisfy me is to see him in prison. Even if they apologise, that is how they will always see us."