South Africa

Varsity gets R100k smackdown for accusing two women of fraud

03 July 2019 - 07:25 By Jeff Wicks
Two Walter Sisulu University of Technology admission clerks won a R100.000 defamation lawsuit combined against the institution.
Image: Walter Sisulu University

Two admission clerks at the Walter Sisulu University have each won a R50,000 defamation lawsuit against the institution after the former chief financial officer accused them of taking bribes to admit ineligible students.

Not only did the CFO wrongfully accused them, she dressed the pair down in an e-mail which she copied to a raft of other employees in their department.

 

