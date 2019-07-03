Why these are the top 5 countries in which to teach English as a foreign language

South Africans teaching English abroad cite potential earning power, safety, lifestyle and culture as deciding factors for their chosen destinations.

The TEFL Academy has produced a factbook on where to teach English as a foreign language, covering more thab 100 countries, including data on average pay, cost of living, types of students and working environment. Contracts are for a year in the most popular destinations, although shorter terms are also on offer.

The top five countries that South African TEFL teachers choose are: China, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea and Spain. Here is why, according to the TEFL Academy, a course provider of teaching English as a foreign language.

1. China

From the ultra-modern cities of Beijing and Shanghai to the striking hills of Gualin, Chinese students are interested in learning English for business, academic and general conversation.

China boasts one of the highest paying teaching positions internationally, averaging between R18,000 and R40,000 a month.

2. Vietnam

The country’s growing tourism industry has encouraged locals to learn business English to keep up with the growing economy.

The cost of living is relatively cheap, allowing teaching salaries to accommodate travelling around the country and a comfortable lifestyle.