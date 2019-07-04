Baby, you can drive my car ... as long as you admit you're getting it for free

Amanda du Preez complained to the Advertising Regulatory Board about YouTube and Instagram posts by make-up influencer Kandy Kane (real name Marlize Liebenberg), who boasted: “Volvo SA gave me a new car!”

Du Preez’s complaint was succinct: Kane — who has 22,300 Instagram followers and 14,000 YouTube subscribers — had not identified her posts as advertising.

Volvo, whose blue XC40 SUV featured in Kane’s posts, told the watchdog its “partnership agreement” with Kane, 29, from Johannesburg, “is mainly a form of trade exchange which has no financial investment”.

The Swedish car maker said it lent influencers cars in return for them sharing their experience on social media platforms.

It said it had taken steps to ensure Kane’s post was amended, and the title of Kane’s YouTube video has now been changed to: “Volvo CX40: I am an ambassador!”