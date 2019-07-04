South Africa

Father of drowned British eco researcher arrives in SA

04 July 2019 - 16:16 By Orrin Singh
British researcher and entrepreneur Sara King drowned off the SA coast on Monday.
Image: Facebook

The father of British eco researcher Sara King arrived in SA on Wednesday following the tragic news that his daughter had drowned while on a research expedition.

Survivors of the incident - Sara's partner, James Elsworth, and his friend, Jason Baker - joined her father and close friends and family outside a Durban mortuary on Thursday.

It is understood that the 34-year-old's body would be taken to Cape Town. 

When approached for comment, Sara's distraught father declined to speak.

King and her crew set sail for Madagascar from East London on Friday. They encountered a major storm on Monday, which lashed their catamaran off the SA east coast.

It is understood that King had become trapped after the catamaran started taking on water. 

On Tuesday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) released a statement detailing the tragedy that unfolded.

Rescuers managed to save Elsworth, Baker and Dax, a dog that was on board.

King, however, could not be revived despite efforts by the team.

