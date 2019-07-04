Here’s how a R75 'Louis Vuitton' jersey ended up in a Pick n Pay store

Pick n Pay says a "Louis Vuitton" jersey spotted at a store in Paarl, Western Cape, erroneously slipped into a delivery of knitwear ordered for the store.

The jersey, a two-tone brown check design with the words "Louis Vuitton Paris" on it, was spotted by a shopper retailing for R75.

"We ordered an assorted knitwear range for our stores and clearly this item made its way into our delivery container," said Pick n Pay spokesperson Janine Caradonna

She said the item was pulled from shelves as soon as it was discovered and an investigation found that the jersey had only made its way to one store.

"This is certainly not an item within our range and was immediately removed. We have checked our stores and have only located this one item."

Caradonna added that Pick n Pay no longer had a relationship with the supplier, but was engaging with them to find out how it happened.

There has been no confirmation from Pick n Pay or Louis Vuitton as to whether the jersey is an original or a knock-off.