Inquiry looms into free use of cash-strapped SABC channels by pay-TV operators

SA’s communications authority will soon conduct an inquiry into regulations that compel pay-TV operators to carry the SABC’s free-to-air channels, and whether this should still be done free.

In 2008, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) introduced “must-carry” regulations that force pay-TV companies to carry the SABC’s free-to-air channels – SABC1, SABC2 and SABC3 – to support universal access.

However, the SABC, which is desperate to unlock new revenue streams in a bid to remedy its dire financial situation, argues that the rules have had a serious negative impact on potential revenue.

The public broadcaster, the main source of news and commentary for most South Africans, is on the brink of collapse and has warned that it could be forced to go off the air at any time, unless the government comes to the rescue soon. It has requested a R3.2bn government guarantee to stay afloat, but its bid for funding has so far been unsuccessful.