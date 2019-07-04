South Africa

KZN cash-in-transit murderer jailed for 45 years

04 July 2019 - 12:27 By Orrin Singh
A KZN man was given a lengthy sentence on Thursday for a foiled heist which resulted in three deaths.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

The Pietermaritzburg high court has sentenced a 43-year-old man to 45 years imprisonment on several charges relating to a foiled cash-in-transit robbery. 

Michael Siphosihle Nkosinathi Hlatshwayo was convicted of murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition, said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). 

In November 2017, Hlatshwayo and his accomplices armed themselves and forced a cash-in-transit vehicle off the road in the Dalton area of Eshowe, in northern KwaZulu-Natal. 

Working on information, members of the SAPS intercepted them and a shoot-out ensued. This resulted in three deaths, while Hlatshwayo sustained gunshot wounds to his hip. 

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said the sentence was welcomed by the acting director of public prosecutions (DPP) in KZN, advocate Elaine Zungu. 

"The acting DPP would like to commend the great work and collaboration between the prosecution and the police to secure a conviction and ensure that justice is served."

