R1.9bn toilet tender causes a stink

Gauteng MEC for human settlements Lebogang Maile has demanded answers from Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, following a report on a R1.9bn toilet tender which allegedly enriched contractors.

An investigation by amaBhungane published in the Daily Maverick, revealed that the City of Ekurhuleni allegedly spent a staggering R1.9bn on chemical toilets over three financial years - from 2017 to 2019.

The tender was meant to replace the bucket system. The investigation showed that the tender had serious lack of municipal oversight, which saw some companies allegedly taking advantage of contract loopholes at the expense of the poor.

The toilets were apparently sourced from 16 small suppliers, and the tender was allegedly used as a get rich-quick scheme for some under-performing contractors, leaving many beneficiaries with dirty and broken toilets.