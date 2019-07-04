Sandton skyscraper launch date under wraps, but it's officially Africa's tallest building

The official launch of The Leonardo, Sandton's tallest building, is still under wraps - for now.

The 55-floor glass-and-concrete Leonardo development is expected to be completed by the third quarter of this year.

The luxury development has made it hard to miss for those travelling around Sandton.

Once completed, it will stand at a height of 234m in the financial hub of the country.

This is 11m taller than the Carlton Centre, which is 223m tall, followed by Ponte Tower at 172.8m.

The building, valued at about R3bn, is expected to offer a mix of residential and commercial space.

It also offers a hotel, a small retail section, 200 apartments and 15,000m² of office space.

Patrick McInerney, director at Co-Arc International Architects, said on Thursday the highest point of the building was erected on Friday last week.