South Africa

Suspected thieves die after 'severe beating' by Eastern Cape community

04 July 2019 - 06:42 By Iavan Pijoos
The men were apprehended by the community of Skiet informal settlement.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Two suspected thieves have died after Butterworth community members in the Eastern Cape allegedly viciously assaulted them.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the men were suspected of a robbery in the town in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Manatha said they were apprehended by the community of Skiet informal settlement and severely beaten up.

The men were later declared dead. Police are investigating a double murder case.

No arrests had been made.

