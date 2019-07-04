South Africa

WATCH | KZN education department building up in flames in suspected arson attack

04 July 2019 - 08:20 By Yasantha Naidoo
uMgungundlovu district education department offices were still smouldering on Thursday morning after a suspected arson attack on Wednesday.
Image: Jackie Clausen

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education headquarters in Pietermaritzburg went up in flames during a suspected arson attack on Wednesday night.

In a statement issued on Thursday, KZN MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu slammed those responsible for the fire at the uMgungundlovu education district offices.

"We can confirm that our district offices were badly destroyed by fire. This includes important administration documents, computers and other administration equipment."

He said preliminary information reflected that no one was injured.

"It is shameful that criminals would choose to target education infrastructure with their unlawful behaviour, infrastructure that is set to add immense value to the community and improve the life chances of our youth. This will definitely cause unnecessary delays in curriculum delivery and syllabus coverage," Mshengu remarked.

"Law-enforcement agencies are called upon to arrest perpetrators of this senseless destruction of property, criminality and sabotage."

On Thursday morning, fire services were still on scene and the building was still smouldering.

