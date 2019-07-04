WATCH | SA cricket legend Pat Symcox in social media rant over giant KZN pothole

Former SA cricketer Pat Symcox has a major gripe: a gaping hole on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Symcox took to social media recently to warn motorists about the hole, which is on a popular road in the tourist district.

On Tuesday, Symcox - who has in the past been very outspoken regarding service delivery - questioned the capabilities of the local municipality after he came across a portion of Miami Road near Hibberdene that had been washed away.

In the video, which has since gone viral and racked up about 16,000 views on Facebook, Symcox emphasises that there had been no signs placed on the road to warn motorists of the danger they face.