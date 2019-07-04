South Africa

When the job you were promised is not what you got: See solutions here

70% of professionals have left a job because of poor cultural fit

04 July 2019 - 14:02 By timeslive
A new survey states that 77% of employers say it is very important to find candidates who are a good cultural fit - but 82% of professionals say they have worked for an organisation where they disliked the company culture and 70% of professionals have left a job because of poor cultural fit.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Two-thirds of professionals surveyed by a recruitment company felt that they had been misled about company culture during the induction process.

The Role of Workplace Culture in recruiting top talent surveyed more than 700 professionals and hiring managers from various disciplines, said the Robert Walters recruitment agency which operates in 30 countries, including SA.

The most common area in which candidates felt they had been misled about company culture was over the responsibilities or focus of the role.

"By giving current staff in similar positions the opportunity to speak to potential new team members, employers can help to avoid this issue by ensuring candidates can gain insights directly from staff who can give them information on the nature of a role," the recruiters suggest.

Just over half of professionals surveyed also felt they had been misled over the potential for career progression within a role.

"To avoid new starters feeling they have been misled in these areas, employers should consider offering clear criteria as to what will be expected of them [new employees] if they are to be promoted and achieve the career progression they want."

Disappointment over work-life balance not meeting expectations was also an issue for 45% of professionals.

"If the company has implemented flexible working initiatives, policies regarding how they should be offered and organised must be clearly communicated, with mid-level managers being made aware of how these initiatives will work and communicating this to their teams," said the survey authors.

"Encouraging management to lead by example also has the potential to be effective in normalising flexible working policies; if senior staff are using flexible working policies, then junior staff may be more likely to follow suit."

The buck stops with senior management, who are perceived as having the greatest responsibility for determining company culture by 95% of employers and 83% of professionals.

Nic Sephton-Poultney, Robert Walters' SA managing director, commented: "Competition for the best professionals is fierce and employers are keen to promote the best aspects of their company culture to secure the best professionals."

"However, employers should consider the importance of being transparent regarding the realities of working for their company. Ultimately, securing a highly skilled professional who does not remain with the company for long can be detrimental, impacting the bottom line and potentially having a negative impact on their co-workers as well."

While 90% of employers believe it is very important to find staff who are a good cultural fit, 82% of professionals say they have worked for an organisation where they disliked the company culture.

And 70% of professionals have left a job due to poor cultural fit.

Sephton-Poultney commented: "As working habits evolve and the priorities of workers shift, employers should review their company culture to ensure they are responsive to these changing needs."

The report notes: "In some cases employers misjudge which aspects of company culture are most significant to professionals: 80% of employers think social activities are important to candidates, but just 62% of candidates agree."

Top three priorities for companies and potential employees: It's a match on promotions but not on salaries and gradings.
Image: Robert Walters recruitment

The full report can be found here

