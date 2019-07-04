When the job you were promised is not what you got: See solutions here

Two-thirds of professionals surveyed by a recruitment company felt that they had been misled about company culture during the induction process.

The Role of Workplace Culture in recruiting top talent surveyed more than 700 professionals and hiring managers from various disciplines, said the Robert Walters recruitment agency which operates in 30 countries, including SA.

The most common area in which candidates felt they had been misled about company culture was over the responsibilities or focus of the role.

"By giving current staff in similar positions the opportunity to speak to potential new team members, employers can help to avoid this issue by ensuring candidates can gain insights directly from staff who can give them information on the nature of a role," the recruiters suggest.

Just over half of professionals surveyed also felt they had been misled over the potential for career progression within a role.