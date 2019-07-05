Accounting body suspends ex Eskom boss implicated in state capture

The SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has suspended former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh's membership pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing against him.

This was after the board rejected his resignation as a Saica member, the accounting watchdog said.

Singh is alleged to have played a pivotal role in the looting of Eskom by the Gupta family and their associates.

In 2018, Saica announced that it had laid charges of misconduct against Singh. The charges allege that Singh failed to comply with relevant laws and regulations, and failed to avoid conduct he knew or should have known might discredit the accountancy profession.

They allege that Singh failed to disclose to the Eskom board of directors the true reason for the request by the Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration & Resources for about R600m from Eskom.