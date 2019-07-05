Bogus City Power official nabbed 'soliciting bribe' from customer

A man who posed as a City Power official was arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe from a resident at Lenasia South in Gauteng.

The man, aged 33, stands accused of requesting R7,000 from the resident on Thursday in exchange for reconnecting two prepaid electricity meters which had been earlier disconnected by City Power officials.

The resident reported their interaction to the city’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service, which led to a sting operation being set up with members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department.

“I would like to commend the resident for reporting the matter to our team which acted swiftly to deal with the matter.

“Corruption has no place in this administration and we will work tirelessly, and in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, to ensure that the residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services they deserve,” said Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

The man will appear in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Monday and will be charged with extortion.