Businessman rescued after being hijacked and kidnapped

Police have arrested two suspects who allegedly hijacked and kidnapped a businessman near Groblersdal in Limpopo on Thursday.

Cst Maphure Manamela said that police had received a tip-off in the afternoon about two suspicious cars speeding at Nebo, outside Groblersdal.

“They [police officers] responded quickly and started tracing these vehicles. Immediately after spotting them a car chase ensued. Two suspects in a Ford Ranger abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot, whereas two in the white Golf 6 were arrested,” Manamela said.

“The kidnapped victim was found unharmed inside the Ford Ranger. The preliminary police investigations revealed that the suspects accosted the victim along the road at Riverside, pointed at him with firearms and drove him to Mogorwane village. They then robbed him of his cellphone and cash.”

The suspects, aged 26 and 32, will appear in the Nebo magistrate’s court on Monday.