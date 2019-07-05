Can a woman 'on her cycle' ever be funny in an insurance ad?

“It respectfully disagrees that issues which millions of South African girls are faced with every month are mocked in the advertisement,” the watchdog’s ruling said.

“The intention was not to make fun of a serious and private occurrence but rather to create awareness.”

The regulatory board directorate said it would have felt “less discomfort” with the advertisement if it had mentioned The Dignity Campaign. But it was not “the taste police”.

It added: “There is nothing indecent about menstruation. There is nothing in the execution that is vulgar or shocking, and there are no distasteful visuals.”

However, the directorate said it was slightly uncomfortable with some aspects of the ad. “When the man parrots the woman at the end he appears to be belittling her excuse not to have sex with him,” it said.

“There is a slight implication in this and the commercial as a whole that when women refuse sex because they are menstrual, this is in some way open to mockery.

“The commercial also does, to some extent, play on the stereotypes of men being sexually demanding and women looking for any excuse to avoid sex.”

The watchdog ended up dismissing the complaints, saying the ad’s sexual innuendo was subtle and children were exposed to similar scenes in TV shows and movies considered suitable for family viewing.

“In addition, the reference to menstruation would only be understood by a child who has enough education to know about periods, to know that some women prefer not to engage in sexual activity during their periods, to know about colloquial terms used to refer to periods, and to make the connection in the context of the much more literal bicycle.”