Can a woman 'on her cycle' ever be funny in an insurance ad?
Can a woman’s “cycle” be a source of humour, or is it “chauvinistic and derogatory” to poke fun at an issue that affects millions of women?
This was the question considered by the advertising watchdog, which received three complaints — all from women — about a King Price Insurance TV ad.
It featured a man attempting to seduce his partner, only to be told, “you know I can’t ... because I’m on my cycle”. A wider shot then reveals the woman pedalling an exercise bike.
The first woman to contact the Advertising Regulatory Board, Suzanne Love, said the commercial was offensive to her as a woman.
Analie Fowlds said it was shocking that her nine-year-old son had to watch a man begging for sex, while Birgit Holt said the ad insulted and demeaned women, and at best contained “immature locker-room humour”.
King Price told the watchdog it prided itself on funny ads, and chose menstruation as a theme because it had recently partnered with The Dignity Campaign, a charity that helps educate girls about menstruation.
“It respectfully disagrees that issues which millions of South African girls are faced with every month are mocked in the advertisement,” the watchdog’s ruling said.
“The intention was not to make fun of a serious and private occurrence but rather to create awareness.”
The regulatory board directorate said it would have felt “less discomfort” with the advertisement if it had mentioned The Dignity Campaign. But it was not “the taste police”.
It added: “There is nothing indecent about menstruation. There is nothing in the execution that is vulgar or shocking, and there are no distasteful visuals.”
However, the directorate said it was slightly uncomfortable with some aspects of the ad. “When the man parrots the woman at the end he appears to be belittling her excuse not to have sex with him,” it said.
“There is a slight implication in this and the commercial as a whole that when women refuse sex because they are menstrual, this is in some way open to mockery.
“The commercial also does, to some extent, play on the stereotypes of men being sexually demanding and women looking for any excuse to avoid sex.”
The watchdog ended up dismissing the complaints, saying the ad’s sexual innuendo was subtle and children were exposed to similar scenes in TV shows and movies considered suitable for family viewing.
“In addition, the reference to menstruation would only be understood by a child who has enough education to know about periods, to know that some women prefer not to engage in sexual activity during their periods, to know about colloquial terms used to refer to periods, and to make the connection in the context of the much more literal bicycle.”