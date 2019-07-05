In quotes: Angelo Agrizzi on racism, Bosasa & that R200,000 fine
Angelo Agrizzi on Thursday spoke to Power FM about racism, his use of the k-word in a racist rant, his involvement in state capture and what motivated his decision to testify before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry.
Agrizzi also spoke about the R200,000 fine imposed on him by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which he will donate to the Barney Mokgatle Foundation in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Here's a summary of his interview in four quotes:
Why I used the k-word
Agrizzi contextualised the racist slur. He said it was prompted by a threat after he called on people to testify before the commission.
"I was sitting in my lounge. I had had one or two gins. It was about 9pm or 10pm and a recording was played to me and there were threats and I got very annoyed. I should not have done that and I am still deeply regretful of it, and it should not have happened."
I was racist
"I was racist, I acknowledge it and I have apologised for it. I am not going to make an excuse for it, but if you ask me, I have never been racist for the 30-40 years or 51 years of my existence? My record speaks for itself."
On benefiting from Bosasa
"I benefited in some other way, I got a salary every month, but people must also understand that I ran a company of 6,500 people. I was up at 4.30 in the morning and went to bed late at night. I actually worked for the money I have."
The Barney Mokgatle Foundation donation
"The principal at the nursery school has been there since 1949 and that tells you the credibility of the foundation itself, and I just think we must not lose focus on that. Here's a hidden gem in Alex and I think more people must get involved in this."