In quotes: Angelo Agrizzi on racism, Bosasa & that R200,000 fine

Angelo Agrizzi on Thursday spoke to Power FM about racism, his use of the k-word in a racist rant, his involvement in state capture and what motivated his decision to testify before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry.

Agrizzi also spoke about the R200,000 fine imposed on him by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which he will donate to the Barney Mokgatle Foundation in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

Here's a summary of his interview in four quotes:

Why I used the k-word

Agrizzi contextualised the racist slur. He said it was prompted by a threat after he called on people to testify before the commission.

"I was sitting in my lounge. I had had one or two gins. It was about 9pm or 10pm and a recording was played to me and there were threats and I got very annoyed. I should not have done that and I am still deeply regretful of it, and it should not have happened."