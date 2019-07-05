Wanted criminal who escaped from police van in 2010 arrested

A man who featured on the police's list of most wanted criminals in Gauteng has been arrested.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said Madoda Mqwathi was arrested during the "O Kae Molao" operation.

The 34-year-old escaped from a police van in 2010 while being transported from Nigel magistrate's court to prison.

Masondo said he has been on the run after terrorising the community of Ekurhuleni for more than 10 years.

He is linked to more than 10 cases that include house breaking, house robbery, theft and escaping custody.

In a separate arrest, police found in a man in possession of a firearm which belonged to a officer who was robbed and killed in Katlehong in March.

During the Johannesburg operation more than 100 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from dealing in drugs, murder, attempted murder, business robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm, fraud, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of suspected stolen property, theft and illegal immigrants.

Police had also shutdown unlicensed liquor outlets and second-hand dealerships.

Two cars were discontinued for being unroadworthy, and traffic fines to the value of R26,000 were issued.

More than 105 other suspects were arrested in Tshwane for crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery, house robbery, intimidation, assault, fraud, theft, possession of hijacked vehicle, possession of ammunition, possession of explosives, contempt of court, kidnapping, house breaking, possession of drugs, and malicious damage to property.

The traffic fines to the value of R141,800 were issued and four unlicensed liquor outlets were closed.