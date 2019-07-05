South Africa

Wife murderer Rob Packham denied leave to appeal

05 July 2019 - 12:23 By Khanyisa Tyelela, Nabeelah Osman and Philani Nombembe
Rob Packham during his sentencing in June.
Rob Packham during his sentencing in June.
Image: Esa Alexander

Wife murderer Rob Packham's bid for freedom has suffered yet another blow.

The Cape Town high court dismissed his application for leave to appeal his conviction on Friday.

The 58-year-old Constantia businessman was convicted of his wife Gill's murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice in May. He was handed a 22-year jail sentence in June.

In court papers, Packham's attorney Ben Mathewson told judge Elizabeth Steyn that she had misdirected herself by accepting the evidence of all state witnesses.

Witnesses lied, claims Rob Packham in bid to overturn murder conviction

Wife murderer Rob Packham has accused state witnesses of lying and intentionally misleading the Cape Town High Court.
News
1 week ago

"It is respectfully submitted that the honourable court misdirected itself in ... finding that all state witnesses were honest, reliable and credible, in circumstances where certain witnesses demonstrated themselves to be untruthful, wholly unreliable and intent on misleading the court," argued Mathewson.

He said Steyn had misdirected herself in "accepting and attaching weight to all the state evidence without critically evaluating each of the individual components of the evidence, in circumstances where the probative value of certain ... state evidence was such that it ought not to have carried weight against [Packham]".

Steyn found that Packham killed his wife of 30 years, loaded her body into the boot of her car and set it alight at Diep River railway station in February 2018.

Delivering sentence, Steyn said: "The accused methodically, brazenly and clinically went about in an attempt to obliterate any proof of his cowardly deed. The actions of the accused prevented his family, including his daughters, from getting closure."

In an 11-page-long judgment on Friday, Steyn said there were no prospects of success in Packham's proposed appeal.

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde granted leave to appeal conviction and sentence

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde has been granted leave to appeal both his conviction and sentence by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
News
3 days ago

"In my opinion the argument on behalf of [Packham] in the application for leave to appeal before me lacked the degree of substance and merit required to allow the application,"  Steyn said in the judgment.

"The testimony indicates unequivocally that the only reasonable and plausible inference to be drawn from the evidence presented is that the accused was the person involved with the death of the deceased at all relevant stages of the offences, as charged. The application for leave to appeal against the conviction of the accused is accordingly refused."

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila welcomed the judgment.  

"We said after the sentence that we will strongly oppose the appeal. We were confident that we would get an outcome that is in our favour. If they [Packham's counsel] go to the Supreme Court of Appeal, we will go there as well and oppose the application because we believe there was no other person who was responsible for the murder of Mr Packham's wife - only him. All the evidence, although it is circumstantial, points to him."

MORE

Murder left our lives in pieces, Gill Packham's sisters tell judge

Two sisters of Gill Packham, who was murdered last year by her husband, Rob, have written emotional testimonies in aggravation of the former ...
News
1 month ago

Killer Packham’s daughter dotes on her ‘wonderful’ dad

When Kerry-Ann Meyer entered the witness box at the Cape Town High Court on Wednesday, she exchanged a smile with the man who murdered her mother.
News
1 month ago

Gill's sisters hit out at 'spineless git' Packham after conviction for wife's murder

“Spineless git”, “controlling narcissist” and “Pinocchio” are some of the epithets aimed at Constantia businessman Rob Packham on a Facebook page run ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Social media post leads to suspect's arrest and R20,000 reward South Africa
  2. These are the cars you can afford in 2019, based on your monthly salary South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three-year-old watches cartoons unfazed while pythons slither over her World
  4. WATCH | Passenger drives taxi after cop 'pepper-sprays' driver South Africa
  5. Here’s how a R75 'Louis Vuitton' jersey ended up in a Pick n Pay store South Africa

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X