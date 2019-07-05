Wife murderer Rob Packham denied leave to appeal

"It is respectfully submitted that the honourable court misdirected itself in ... finding that all state witnesses were honest, reliable and credible, in circumstances where certain witnesses demonstrated themselves to be untruthful, wholly unreliable and intent on misleading the court," argued Mathewson.

He said Steyn had misdirected herself in "accepting and attaching weight to all the state evidence without critically evaluating each of the individual components of the evidence, in circumstances where the probative value of certain ... state evidence was such that it ought not to have carried weight against [Packham]".

Steyn found that Packham killed his wife of 30 years, loaded her body into the boot of her car and set it alight at Diep River railway station in February 2018.

Delivering sentence, Steyn said: "The accused methodically, brazenly and clinically went about in an attempt to obliterate any proof of his cowardly deed. The actions of the accused prevented his family, including his daughters, from getting closure."

In an 11-page-long judgment on Friday, Steyn said there were no prospects of success in Packham's proposed appeal.