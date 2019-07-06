South Africa

Foetus found in dustbin in Krugersdorp street

06 July 2019 - 16:04 By TimesLIVE
A human foetus was found dumped in a dustbin in Krugersdorp on Friday.
Image: 123RF/ Maksym Topchii

A human foetus was discovered in a concrete dustbin in Von Brandis Street in Krugersdorp west of Johannesburg on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

The foetus, estimated to be about 26 weeks old, was found by a member of the public and was partially wrapped in a plastic bag.

“The patient was assessed and sadly showed no signs of life and tragically declared deceased at the scene,” said Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst.

“Circumstances leading up to the foetus being dumped will be investigated by the relevant authorities.

“The SAPS as well as the Metro Police were on scene,” Herbst said.

