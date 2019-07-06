South Africa

Mpumalanga security guards arrested for alleged 'brutality' during protest

06 July 2019 - 13:07 By TimesLIVE
Three security guards have been arrested for alleged brutality during a protest in Witbank on Friday.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with alleged acts of brutality by members of a private security company during a protest in Witbank, Mpumalanga, on Friday, police said.

The alleged brutality, captured in a video currently doing the rounds on social media, reportedly took place during a “physical engagement” between security guards and community members in Uthingo Park, who were burning tyres.

“Information at police disposal suggested that a member of the community allegedly wanted to disarm a security guard of his firearm, leading to a squabble whereupon his (the guard’s) colleagues came to his assistance and in the process administered excessive force on the individual. The victim is seen on the video being pressed down and beaten up, including with firearm butts on his upper body,” police said.

The alleged victim had opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, police added.

Police management in the province, while acknowledging and appreciating the role played by the private security industry in the fight against crime, warned that the use of excessive force that is disproportionate to a threat, amounts to brutality and is punishable by law.

The management went on to say that not even the police are allowed to use disproportionate force under any circumstance.

Security companies were advised to contact the police should there be public disturbances because they are trained to deal with such circumstances.

“An appeal has also been advanced to the community of Uthingo Park to be calm and advocate for the use of applicable communication processes and dialogue in solving their problems,” Mpumalanga police said in a statement.

The three suspects will appear in the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

