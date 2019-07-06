South Africa

Suspects nabbed for possession of illicit animal skins, including lions and crocodiles

06 July 2019 - 11:22 By TimesLIVE
Two suspects have been arrested in the Johannesburg CBD for possession of illicit animal skins. File photo.
Two suspects have been arrested in the Johannesburg CBD for possession of illicit animal skins. File photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Two suspects will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being arrested in the city's CBD for possession of illicit animal skins.

The suspects were arrested on Friday after police received information from the community about suspects killing animals and selling the skins in Faraday.

“Police recovered different kinds of animal skins such as lions, tigers, snakes, crocodiles and many more,” Gauteng police said.

One of the suspects was also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition during the operation, which was done in collaboration with members of the department of environmental affairs.

“Gauteng provincial management has urged members of the public to sustain the vigour with which they have come forward to report crime as police continue to work hard to restore public confidence.

“Crime can be reported, anonymously if needs be, by visiting a nearby police station or calling the Crime Stop Number 08600 10111,” police said.

MORE

Gauteng man caught with 22 rhino horns 'was headed for Vietnam'

A man allegedly found with 22 rhino horns in his luggage at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday will stand trial for attempting to smuggle them ...
News
1 month ago

Pastor nabbed as cops pounce on suspected poaching syndicate

An axe and a hunting rifle were among the items seized from three people who allegedly tried to speed away from a police stop-and-search operation
News
1 month ago

South African donkeys slaughtered to feed traditional Chinese medicine market

South Africa has been implicated in the supply of donkeys for Chinese medicine‚ a report released on World Donkey Day has revealed.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. These are the cars you can afford in 2019, based on your monthly salary South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  3. Here’s how a R75 'Louis Vuitton' jersey ended up in a Pick n Pay store South Africa
  4. WATCH | Passenger drives taxi after cop 'pepper-sprays' driver South Africa
  5. Social media post leads to suspect's arrest and R20,000 reward South Africa

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X