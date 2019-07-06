Suspects nabbed for possession of illicit animal skins, including lions and crocodiles

Two suspects will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being arrested in the city's CBD for possession of illicit animal skins.

The suspects were arrested on Friday after police received information from the community about suspects killing animals and selling the skins in Faraday.

“Police recovered different kinds of animal skins such as lions, tigers, snakes, crocodiles and many more,” Gauteng police said.

One of the suspects was also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition during the operation, which was done in collaboration with members of the department of environmental affairs.

“Gauteng provincial management has urged members of the public to sustain the vigour with which they have come forward to report crime as police continue to work hard to restore public confidence.

“Crime can be reported, anonymously if needs be, by visiting a nearby police station or calling the Crime Stop Number 08600 10111,” police said.