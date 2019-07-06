South Africa

Two men found dead in bullet-riddled car in Protea Glen

06 July 2019 - 13:51 By TimesLIVE
ER24 paramedics arrived to find two men dead and another wounded in a bullet-riddled car on the side of the road in Protea Glen.
Image: ER24

Two men were shot dead and another wounded in a car in Protea Glen, south-west of Johannesburg on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 personnel had arrived on the scene at 11.50am to find the car parked on the side of the road and riddled with bullet holes.

“Three men were found inside the vehicle. Medics assessed the patients and found that two men had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

“The third man in the vehicle, the male driver, had sustained moderate injuries. The man was treated for his injuries and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital by the provincial services,” Meiring said.

The details surrounding the incident were not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, he said.

