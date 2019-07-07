How army boss's wife scored R210m in defence contracts

Military police are investigating a former SAA cabin attendant who is living the high life after marrying her army boss boyfriend and scoring defence contracts worth R210m.

Maj Gen Noel Ndhlovu and his wife, Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, flaunt their lavish lifestyle on social media. There are pictures of the couple on planes, on overseas holidays and in front of their R8.5m Dainfern, Sandton, home. In others she shows off her navy-blue Maserati.

Investigators smelt a rat when they examined tenders secured by Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu's company Umkhombe Marine. In one tender, for the transport of military equipment, rival bidders listed included companies that were later revealed to be a taxi business, a stationery supplier and a company that had closed down in 2010.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.