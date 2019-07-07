South Africa

How army boss's wife scored R210m in defence contracts

07 July 2019 - 00:00 By MPUMZI ZUZILE
An army boss and his wife are living the high life after the wife secure R210m in defence contracts.
An army boss and his wife are living the high life after the wife secure R210m in defence contracts.
Image: Leon Swart/123rf.com

Military police are investigating a former SAA cabin attendant who is living the high life after marrying her army boss boyfriend and scoring defence contracts worth R210m.

Maj Gen Noel Ndhlovu and his wife, Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, flaunt their lavish lifestyle on social media. There are pictures of the couple on planes, on overseas holidays and in front of their R8.5m Dainfern, Sandton, home. In others she shows off her navy-blue Maserati.

Investigators smelt a rat when they examined tenders secured by Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu's company Umkhombe Marine. In one tender, for the transport of military equipment, rival bidders listed included companies that were later revealed to be a taxi business, a stationery supplier and a company that had closed down in 2010.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R80 per month or try our R15 day pass

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  2. These are the cars you can afford in 2019, based on your monthly salary South Africa
  3. WATCH | Footage released of armed robbers shooting guard in Woodmead heist South Africa
  4. Man who fell out of plane in London could have stowed away in Joburg World
  5. Here’s how a R75 'Louis Vuitton' jersey ended up in a Pick n Pay store South Africa

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X