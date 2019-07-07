South Africa

New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal

07 July 2019 - 00:00 By CAIPHUS KGOSANA
Sars boss Edward Kieswetter allegedly tried to secure a lucrative contract for his friens.
Sars boss Edward Kieswetter allegedly tried to secure a lucrative contract for his friens.
Image: Financial Mail

New SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Edward Kieswetter is embroiled in a bitter row with the former CEO of a state-owned tech finance institution, whose board he chairs.

Barlow Manilal, who was fired as CEO of the Technology Innovation Agency last month, has penned a 22-page complaint that levels accusations of bullying and interference against Kieswetter.

Chief among the complaints is how Kieswetter - who was handpicked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to clean up Sars - allegedly tried to strong-arm him into granting a lucrative contract to a friend.

Kieswetter has strongly denied Manilal’s accusations, labelling them defamatory.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R80 per month or try our R15 day pass

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  2. These are the cars you can afford in 2019, based on your monthly salary South Africa
  3. WATCH | Footage released of armed robbers shooting guard in Woodmead heist South Africa
  4. Man who fell out of plane in London could have stowed away in Joburg World
  5. Here’s how a R75 'Louis Vuitton' jersey ended up in a Pick n Pay store South Africa

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X